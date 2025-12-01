Edey totaled 32 points (16-20 FG, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds and five blocks in 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 win over the Kings.

Edey played the best game of his young career Sunday, racking up career highs in scoring and blocks. Edey also continued his dominant play on the glass, grabbing a game-high 17 boards and extending his streak of games with at least 15 rebounds to three. Over those three games, he is averaging 19.3 points, 17.0 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in 32 minutes per contest.