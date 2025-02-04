Edey posted 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 25 minutes during Monday's 128-109 victory over the Spurs.

Edey recorded his seventh double-double of his rookie season in what was one of his best performances despite being matched up with Victor Wembanyama. Edey is slowly trending up with averages of 12.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks in 21.7 minutes over his last five games.