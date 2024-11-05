Edey notched 25 points (11-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 29 minutes during Monday's 106-104 loss to the Nets.

Edey made his second three-pointer of the campaign and posted his second straight double-double. He was feeling it Monday night and the Grizzlies made a concerted effort to feed him looks, but he also generated his own with five offensive boards. His fantasy arrow is pointed straight up after this breakout performance.