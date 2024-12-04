Coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday that Edey (ankle) is progressing well through on-court activity, and he could potentially suit up for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Edey will miss Thursday's game against the Kings, though the Grizzlies are optimistic that the big man will make his potential return during their back-to-back set on Saturday and Sunday. If he plays Saturday, the rookie will likely remain limited after a nine-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. Through 14 regular-season outings (nine starts), Edey has averaged 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 0.9 steals and 0.8 assists across 20.1 minutes per game while shooting 61.0 percent from the floor.