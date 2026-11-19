Edey finished with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 21 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 124-121 victory over the Cavaliers.

Edey followed Monday's 23-point double-double with just two rebounds, as six fouls limited his effectiveness. He's played between 20 and 23 minutes in each of his last five appearances, restricting his ceiling despite efficient interior scoring. His rebounding and blocking upside remains attractive, but inconsistent production limits his reliability.