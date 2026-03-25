The Grizzlies announced that Edey (ankle) underwent a procedure Tuesday to address lingering discomfort in his left elbow.

Since he's already been in rehab mode and was ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery March 3 to address ongoing discomfort and bone stress in his left ankle, Edey opted to get his aching elbow taken care of with another procedure. Edey is expected to make a full recovery from both the ankle surgery and elbow procedure prior to the start of training camp. Before being shut down in mid-December due to the ankle issue, Edey looked to be in line for a second-year breakout, as he had converted at a 63.3 percent clip from the field and posted averages of 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals in 25.8 minutes per game over his 11 appearances. The Grizzlies view the 7-foot-3 big man as a key building block and will plan for him to settle back in as their starting center in 2026-27 so long as he's able to stay healthy.