Edey finished Tuesday's 126-119 loss to the Spurs with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 30 minutes.

It was another dominant display on the glass for Edey, who grabbed seven of his game-high 15 rebounds in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's loss. The second-year center has grabbed at least 15 boards in four straight games and five times over his last six outings. Since making his regular-season debut in mid-November after fully recovering from offseason right ankle surgery, Edey is averaging 14.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 2.1 blocks and 0.8 steals over 25.9 minutes per game.