Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edey is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to a migraine.
Edey exited Monday's loss to the Nuggets in the first quarter due to the head issue and didn't return. Now, he's in jeopardy of missing Wednesday's contest after suiting up in each of the Grizzlies' last five games. If the second-year center is ultimately ruled out, Jock Landale and Santi Aldama are candidates for increased roles.
