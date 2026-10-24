Edey posted eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 22 minutes during Friday's 111-108 victory over the Warriors.

The third-year center came up one bucket short of his first double-double of the season. Edey saw his workload managed for a second straight game after playing only 11 regular-season games in 2025-26 due to ankle surgery, but he's still averaging 9.5 boards a game even when limited to minutes in the low 20s. Once the Grizzlies begin to let him loose, the 24-year-old should start dominating the glass again.