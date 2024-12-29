Edey has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a concussion.
Edey was a late addition to the injury report and appears to have landed in concussion protocols, putting his status for Tuesday's game in Phoenix in jeopardy as well. With Edey and Santi Aldama (ankle) out, Jay Huff and Brandon Clarke (knee) are candidates for expanded roles.
