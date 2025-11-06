Edey (ankle), who was recalled from the G League's Memphis Hustle to the Grizzlies on Wednesday, is out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Edey has been getting some practice reps with the G League club as he enters the final stages of his offseason ankle surgery. The second-year big man is closing in on a return, which could come as soon as Sunday's showdown with the Thunder. Until Edey is good to go, Jock Landale should continue to start at center while Charles Bassey holds down the backup role.