Edey recorded eight points (2-3 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 23 minutes during Monday's 118-102 victory over the Raptors.

Edey continues to be a source of frustration as opposed to production, playing limited minutes on a nightly basis despite starting in every game thus far. Coming off a significant injury last season, it appears as though Memphis is taking an ultra-cautious approach, restricting Edey to no more than about 24 minutes per game. Through nine appearances, he is averaging just 8.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, barely making him a top 140 player during that time.