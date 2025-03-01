Edey ended Friday's 114-113 loss to the Knicks with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 24 minutes.

Edey posted his ninth double-double of the season in an efficient outing Friday. Additionally, the rookie big man tied the game-high mark in blocks, recording his 15th outing with multiple swats. Edey has averaged 7.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 20.6 minutes per game in his last five outings.