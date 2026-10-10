Edey tallied 10 points (3-3 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block over 16 minutes in Friday's 104-100 preseason win over the Bulls.

Edey also committed three turnovers without handing out a single dime in his limited floor time, and ball security has been a bit of an issue for him. Though it's just an 11-game sample, Edey averaged 2.4 turnovers in 25.8 minutes per game last season. Still, he's an elite rebounder and shot blocker, so if he can stay healthy, Edey could easily be a top-60 player.