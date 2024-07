Edey won't play in Friday's Summer League contest against the Kings due to an ankle sprain, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

The big man missed Memphis' final game in the Salt Lake City Summer League and is now set to miss the opener in Las Vegas, but the injury is not expected to have long-term concerns. Edey is expected to return at some point during the Las Vegas circuit, with the Grizzlies' next game being Monday against the Mavericks.