Edey (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Edey will be held out of the Grizzlies' regular-season finale due to an ankle injury, but it shouldn't impact his availability for the Play-In Tournament if Memphis doesn't finish in the top six of the Western Conference standings. With Edey, Jaren Jackson (back) and Santi Aldama (ankle) all out Sunday, Jay Huff and Marvin Bagley will serve as the Grizzlies' top big men.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Uncertain status for Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Grabs 16 boards in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Dominates glass in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Grabs career-high 21 rebounds•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Pulls down 16 rebounds Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Double-doubles in defeat•