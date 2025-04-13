Edey (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Edey will be held out of the Grizzlies' regular-season finale due to an ankle injury, but it shouldn't impact his availability for the Play-In Tournament if Memphis doesn't finish in the top six of the Western Conference standings. With Edey, Jaren Jackson (back) and Santi Aldama (ankle) all out Sunday, Jay Huff and Marvin Bagley will serve as the Grizzlies' top big men.