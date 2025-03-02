Edey won't start Saturday's game against the Spurs.

With Ja Morant (shoulder) and Desmond Bane (hip) out, the Grizzlies will start Scotty Pippen, John Konchar, Jaylen Wells, Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson. As a reserve this season (seven games), Edey has averaged 11.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 22.1 minutes per game.