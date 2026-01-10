Edey (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Edey hasn't played since Dec. 7, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return to the hardwood. The big man, who's averaging 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this season, should be considered doubtful for the Grizzlies' next game against the Magic on Thursday. He's expected to be re-evaluated soon.