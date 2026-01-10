Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Out against Brooklyn
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edey (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Edey hasn't played since Dec. 7, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return to the hardwood. The big man, who's averaging 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this season, should be considered doubtful for the Grizzlies' next game against the Magic on Thursday. He's expected to be re-evaluated soon.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: To miss at least four weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Records fifth double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Hauls in 15 boards vs. SAS•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Dominates paint in career-best game•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Sets season high Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Big double-double in New Orleans•