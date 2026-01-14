The Grizzlies announced Wednesday that Edey continues to recover from a stress reaction in his left ankle and will maintain his current plan of offloading and rehabilitation before being re-evaluated in six weeks.

After Edey initially sustained the injury Dec. 11, the Grizzlies relayed that the second-year center would be shut down for at least four weeks before being re-evaluated. Despite having spent the past month rehabbing the injury, Edey seemingly hasn't taken any major steps forward in his recovery and will now need another six weeks to let his ankle heal up. As a result of this latest update, Edey appears unlikely to be ready to return to game action until at least early March, making it tough to justify rostering him in most redraft formats. With Brandon Clarke (calf) also facing a long-term absence, Jock Landale should continue to hold down the fort as the Grizzlies' starting center.