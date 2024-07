Edey (ankle) has been shut down for the remainder of Summer League, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Edey tweaked his right ankle during Thursday's win over the Pelicans. While the issue is expected to be minor, it's unsurprising to see Memphis proceed with caution. Edey, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is expected to compete for a rotational role in Memphis' frontcourt as a rookie.