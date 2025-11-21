Edey finished Thursday's 137-96 win over the Kings with 16 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes.

Edey continues to work his way back from an injury, and these have been his first three games of the campaign. Edey had a solid showing, but his long-term role remains uncertain. The second-big man should remain a key cog for Memphis due to his ability to thrive on both ends of the court.