The Grizzlies assigned Edey (ankle) to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Monday, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Edey is briefly heading to the G League affiliate to get some practice reps, an encouraging sign following his offseason ankle surgery. It sounds like the second-year big man has a chance to return to the court at some point in early November. Edey's eventual presence will almost certainly force Jock Landale into a bench role.