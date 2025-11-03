Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Practicing in G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Grizzlies assigned Edey (ankle) to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Monday, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Edey is briefly heading to the G League affiliate to get some practice reps, an encouraging sign following his offseason ankle surgery. It sounds like the second-year big man has a chance to return to the court at some point in early November. Edey's eventual presence will almost certainly force Jock Landale into a bench role.
