Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Recalled Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Grizzlies recalled Edey (ankle), who has already been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit, from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Monday.
Edey has yet to make his season debut after undergoing left ankle surgery in June, though he appears to be nearing a return to game action after joining the Hustle for practice. The second-year center's next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Rockets.
