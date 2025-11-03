default-cbs-image
The Grizzlies recalled Edey (ankle), who has already been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit, from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Monday.

Edey has yet to make his season debut after undergoing left ankle surgery in June, though he appears to be nearing a return to game action after joining the Hustle for practice. The second-year center's next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Rockets.

