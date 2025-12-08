Edey fouled out of Sunday's 119-96 win over the Trail Blazers after recording 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes.

Edey is already up to five double-doubles in just 11 outings amid a dominant start in 2025-26, and he even tied a season high in dimes. The 2024 first-rounder is certainly off and running after a delayed start to the season due to offseason ankle surgery, averaging 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 assists in 25.8 minutes per game while shooting 63.3 percent from the field.