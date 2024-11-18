Edey returned to Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Edey left the game in the second quarter and limped back to the locker room, but he returned to the game in the third quarter. It remains unclear what Edey was dealing with, but his return to action indicates it should not be much of a concern going forward.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Heads to locker room Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Just misses double-double Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Four steals off bench in win•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Coming off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Erupts in loss to Nets•
-
Grizzlies' Zach Edey: First career double-double•