Head coach Tuomas Iisalo said Edey (ankle) is trending in the right direction but won't play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Edey has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from left ankle surgery he underwent in June, though he appears to be nearing a return to game action. The second-year center has joined the club's G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, for practice multiple times, and his next chance to suit up for the parent club will come Saturday against the Cavaliers.