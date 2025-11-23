Edey ended with 12 points (2-3 FG, 8-8 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 102-96 win over Dallas.

Despite foul trouble, Edey delivered another dominant performance, recording his first double-double of the season. He has looked great since returning from offseason ankle surgery, averaging 12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks in his four appearances.