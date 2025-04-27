Edey posted eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and seven blocks over 33 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 117-115 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

It's the most blocks ever in a single playoff game by a Grizzlies rookie, and just two off the NBA rookie record set by Manute Bol in 1986. Edey had a strong finish to the regular season on the glass, averaging 10.6 points, 15.3 boards, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks over his first eight contests in April, and his defensive performance Saturday with the team's season on the line offers plenty of hope that he could take a big step forward as a sophomore in 2025-26.