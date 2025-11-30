Edey finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, three blocks and two assists over 32 minutes during Friday's 112-107 win over the Clippers.

Although Edey had a muted impact in the scoring column, he grabbed a game- and season-high 19 rebounds. He also swatted a game-best three shots. The second-year center has tallied at least 15 boards in each of his last three completed games, dominating on the glass during that stretch. Through seven regular-season appearances, he's averaging 11.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 24.7 minutes per contest.