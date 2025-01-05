Edey is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Warriors on Saturday.
Edey returned from a two-game absence Friday against the Kings and tallied nine points, seven rebounds and one block across 22 minutes off the bench. He'lll be inserted into the starting lineup Saturday while Brandon Clarke reverts to a reserve role.
