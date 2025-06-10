Grizzlies' Zach Edey: To be re-evaluated in four months
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edey underwent successful surgery Tuesday to re-stabilize his sprained left ankle and will be re-evaluated in four months, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.
Edey is expected to make a full recovery after re-spraining his ankle during an offseason workout. The big man is set to be re-evaluated before the start of the 2025-26 regular season, though it wouldn't be surprising if he missed additional time while recovering from the injury. The 23-year-old appeared in 66 regular-season outings (55 starts) during his rookie season, finishing with averages of 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 assists while shooting 58.0 percent from the field across 21.5 minutes per game.
