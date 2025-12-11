Edey (ankle) will be re-evaluated in about four weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Edey is dealing with a stress reaction in his left ankle, which will keep him sidelined until sometime after the new year. The star big man is averaging 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 assists in 25.8 minutes per game while shooting 63.3 percent from the field over 11 games this season. With Edey on the shelf, Jock Landale figures to fill the void at center while Santi Aldama handles more playing time from the bench.