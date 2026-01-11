Head coach Tuomas Iisalo said Sunday that Edey (ankle) will travel with the Grizzlies for Thursday's game against the Magic in Berlin, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Edey is set to miss his 15th straight game Sunday as he recovers from a stress reaction in his left foot. However, he's traveling with the team to Europe and could return against Orlando on Thursday or in next Sunday's rematch against the Magic in London. Iisalo also relayed that an update on the big man's progress is expected soon. If he remains on the shelf, Jock Landale will likely continue to see increased minutes.