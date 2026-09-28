General manager Zach Kleiman said Monday that Edey (ankle/elbow) has been cleared for on-court activity and is on pace to suit up for Memphis' regular-season opener against the Jazz on Wednesday, Oct. 21, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Edey still hasn't been ruled out for the preseason, so there's a chance he will see some run ahead of the regular-season opener. The big man underwent surgeries on his left elbow and ankle in March, though he's trending in the right direction ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. The Purdue product appeared in only 11 regular-season games in 2025-26, averaging 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals in 25.8 minutes per contest.