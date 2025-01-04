Edey (concussion) will be available for Friday's game against the Kings, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Edey will return following a two-game absence while navigating through the league's concussion protocol, and the rookie big man should recover his place in the starting lineup right away. Edey is averaging 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game this season.
