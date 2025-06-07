Edey re-sprained his left ankle in an offseason workout and will undergo surgery to re-stabilize the ankle, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Edey is expected to miss the start of the 2025-26 NBA season due to the recovery from surgery on his ankle. The rookie center made quite an impression in his first season with the Grizzlies, as he started 55 of the 66 games he played. The Purdue product averaged close to a double-double during the 2024-25 campaign with 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 58 percent from the field.