Edey (concussion) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Edey will remain in concussion protocols and miss a second straight game as a result. His next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Kings. Jay Huff is in line to make his second start of the regular season Tuesday due to the absences of Edey and Brandon Clarke (knee).
