Edey went back to the locker room after tweaking his right ankle during Thursday's exhibition in Las Vegas and he will not return.

Edey landed on another player's foot after attempting to block his shot and rolled his ankle, although he was able to walk off the court under his own power. He may have been able to return had this been a regular-season game, but there's no reason to push it during these meaningless games in Las Vegas. He looked solid while out there, though, hitting all three of his shots on his way to six points, three rebounds and one block over nine minutes.