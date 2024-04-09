Simpson signed a second 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Tuesday.
This will keep Simpson on the roster for the remainder of the regular season. He has three appearances to his name so far, posting averages of 5.3 points, 3.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Zavier Simpson: Strong two-way effort Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Zavier Simpson: Gets 10-day contract with Memphis•
-
Zavier Simpson: Released by Detroit•
-
Pistons' Zavier Simpson: Inks deal with Detroit•
-
Zavier Simpson: Ends regular season on a high note•
-
Zavier Simpson: Top performer in tight victory•