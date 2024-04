Simpson provided 14 points (4-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes during Saturday's 116-96 loss to the 76ers.

Simpson Logged at least 30 minutes for the second consecutive game, cobbling together easily his best performance of the season. While we have seen flashes from Simpson during his time in Oklahoma City, managers should not make any significant moves based on this effort.