Williams (knee) is active Wednesday against the Thunder.
Williams will finally be available to make his season debut after nursing right knee tendinitis to start the campaign. The forward averaged 8.1 points and 2.1 rebounds across 62 games played last year with the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Questionable to make season debut•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Ruled out•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Considered doubtful for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Doing 5-on-5 drills•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Still sidelined•