The Grizzlies assigned Williams to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Monday.

Williams has appeared in 27 of the Grizzlies' past 29 contests (three starts), posting 6.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 18.0 minutes during that stretch. However, he's totaled just 15 minutes over his last two games and will head to the G League to get some meaningful playing time. He'll be joined by Jake LaRavia, Kennedy Chandler, Vince Williams and Kenneth Lofton, who were all available for Sunday's three-point loss to Toronto.