Williams (illness) isn't listed on Memphis' injury report ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons.

Williams missed Saturday's loss to Phoenix due to an illness but will return to action Wednesday. His role has been inconsistent this season, but he should continue to see plenty of playing time while Memphis is banged up. Over his last eight appearances, Williams has averaged 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.8 minutes per game.