Williams is questionable to return to Saturday's Game 4 at Minnesota due to an eye injury.
Williams had five points (1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in six minutes before exiting with the injury, and it's unclear if he'll be able to retake the court Saturday. He averaged 7.3 points in 12.3 minutes over the first three games of the series.
