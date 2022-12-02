Williams (knee) has begun to take part in 5-on-5 drills, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Williams has yet to make his season debut due to right knee tendinitis but appears to be close to taking the floor. Although the team will continue to ease him along given the severity of the injury, it is certainly encouraging to see him more active at practice.
