Williams (knee) is doubtful for Friday's Game 6 against Minnesota.
Williams averaged 5.6 points in 11.0 minutes per game during his first five appearances in the Grizzlies' first-round series, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to miss at least one game due to right knee soreness. If the 20-year-old is ultimately held out Friday, John Konchar and Kyle Anderson should see a slight uptick in playing time.
