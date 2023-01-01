Williams (knee) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Kings.
Williams was ruled out from Saturday's game due to right knee soreness, and the same injury might keep him out of Sunday's contest as well. He's missed a big chunk of the season due to injuries and has not produced a lot when available, so his potential absence shouldn't affect many fantasy rosters.
