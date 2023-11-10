Williams (hip) won't play in Friday's game versus Utah, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.
Williams will miss his first game of the season after being downgraded from questionable to out with a left hip strain. David Roddy and John Konchar are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. Williams' next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with the Clippers.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Questionable vs. Jazz•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Posts 13 points in OT loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Records double-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Option exercised•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Moves into starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Strong from three to lead bench•