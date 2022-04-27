Williams will not return to Tuesday's Game 5 against the Timberwolves due to knee soreness, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. He finished with zero points (0-2 FG) in four minutes.

Williams was averaging 12.8 minutes in the series prior to Game 5, so his absence will be minor, though not insignificant. If he sits out Game 6, more minutes could be in store for John Konchar.