Williams will not return to Tuesday's Game 5 against the Timberwolves due to knee soreness, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. He finished with zero points (0-2 FG) in four minutes.
Williams was averaging 12.8 minutes in the series prior to Game 5, so his absence will be minor, though not insignificant. If he sits out Game 6, more minutes could be in store for John Konchar.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Not listed on injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Dealing with eye injury•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Scores 18 in start•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Joins starting lineup•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Strong showing off bench Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Solid in starting role•