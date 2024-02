Williams (hand) is officially listed as questionable but is trending toward playing Wednesday against the Rockets, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Williams hasn't played since Jan. 28, so if he's cleared as expected, the youngster will presumably be limited. Before his multi-week absence, Williams had carved out a solid bench role for the injury-depleted Grizzlies, averaging 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 20.0 minutes over his prior 13 appearances (one start).